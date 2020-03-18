Sputter Coatings Market – Analysis on Current Trends by 2026

The ‘Sputter Coatings Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Sputter Coatings market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Sputter Coatings market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

The geographical reach of the Sputter Coatings market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

Market Segmentation

By Target Types

Metal and Element

Alloys

Compounds

By Application

Flat Panel Display

Solar Panel

Architectural Glass

Semiconductors

Others

By Region

North America

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Rest of the World (includes Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

APEJ region is leading the global sputter coatings market

In 2015, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) possessed the maximum share of 59.6% (in terms of volume) of the global sputter coatings market and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 4.4% between 2016 and 2026.

Taiwan is set to remain a major consumer of sputter targets

In terms of consumption, Taiwan is a major consumer of sputter targets with a volume share of 35% and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. South Korea and China are other major consumer markets after Taiwan and it is expected that both countries will witness a healthy growth with collective incremental opportunity of US$ 1.04 Bn over the forecast period.

Solar industry to contribute in the demand for sputter targets in China

In China, demand for sputter targets is expected to grow substantially owing to a rise in demand from the solar industry, glass industry, and electronics industry among others. After APEJ, Japan is the major consumer of sputter targets and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. The demand for sputter coatings in North America and Western Europe is growing due to a rise in demand for solar panels, architectural glass, and optics coating among others. The sputter coatings market in North America and Western Europe is expected to register a CAGR of 3.7% and 3.2% respectively.

Key market players are investing heavily in R&D to gain a foothold in the global sputter coatings market

Some of the major players operating in the global sputter coatings market are Materion Corporation, ULVAC, Inc., JX Nippon Mining & Metal Corporation, Heraeus Holding, Honeywell International Inc., Umicore Group, Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc., Tosoh SMD, Inc., Soleras Advanced Coatings, China Rare Metal Material Co. Ltd., JIANGYIN ENTRET COATING TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., and GRIKIN Advanced Materials Co. Ltd. Strategic collaborations to enhance their foothold in prominent countries and development of new sputtering methods are the important strategies adopted by key players in the global sputter coatings market.

Exclusive details pertaining to the contribution that every firm has made to the industry have been outlined in the study. Not to mention, a brief gist of the company description has been provided as well.

Substantial information subject to the production patterns of each firm and the area that is catered to, has been elucidated.

The valuation that each company holds, in tandem with the description as well as substantial specifications of the manufactured products have been enumerated in the study as well.

The Sputter Coatings market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Sputter Coatings market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.

The ‘Sputter Coatings market’ report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.

