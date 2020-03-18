Aircraft Management Systems Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2027

Aircraft Management System is a specified computer system which automates an extensive variety of in-flight tasks, decreasing the workload on the air crew. This aircraft management system is deployed in variety of aircrafts such as narrow body aircraft, regional transport aircraft, wide body aircraft and very large aircraft. Some of the major drivers which further fuels the aircraft management system market in the forecast period are substantial growth in airline industry globally and rise in demand for advanced required navigation performance (RNP).

The stringent safety regulations and Susceptibility of FMS to Cyber-Attacks are some of the factors which may hamper the aircraft management system market. However, the mounting technological advancement, growing need for advanced navigation and surveillance technologies and upgraded technology for heavy data storage and operational efficiency across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of aircraft management system market in the forecast period.

Also, key aircraft management system market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the aircraft management system market are General Electric Company, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Navtech, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Garmin Ltd., Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg, Jeppesen Sanderson, Inc. and Leonardo-Finmeccanica Spa among others.

The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the aircraft management system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five force analysis on global scenario.

