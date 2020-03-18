Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market Distribution Channel, Price, Product Type, End User and Forecast to 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global low density polyethylene market reached a value of US$ 34 Billion in 2019. Low density polyethylene (LDPE) is a polyolefin material that is prepared from gaseous ethylene under high pressure and temperature in the presence of oxide initiators. LDPE is flexible, translucent, cost-effective, and weatherproof, owing to which it is widely used in the manufacturing of packaging films, squeeze bottles, toys and carrier bags. Other than this, it is also employed in the production of agricultural mulch, high-frequency insulation, chemical tank linings, heavy-duty sacks, and gas and water pipes on account of its high chemical resistance and low water absorption properties.

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) is resistant to impact and moisture while exhibiting high thermal conductivity. As a result, it is widely used in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, especially for packaging purposes. It is also utilized in the manufacturing of molded laboratory equipment, injection molding and adhesive laminating. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and growing population have resulted in the burgeoning construction and automotive industries, which in turn is anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, By IMARC group, The market is further projected to reach US$ 43 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during 2020-2025.

