Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Market and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Report
The global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bracco Imaging
Bayer
Mallinckrodt
Nordion
Triad Isotopes
Lantheus
IBA Group
GE Healthcare
China Isotope & Radiation
Jubilant Pharma
Eli Lilly
Advanced Accelerator Applications
SIEMENS
Dongcheng
Navidea
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Diagnostic Radioisotopes
Therapeutic Radioisotopes
Segment by Application
Oncology
Cardiology
Other
