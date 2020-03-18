Vietnam Aquafeed Market 2019-2024: Top Key Players, Share, Demand and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Vietnam Aquafeed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market reached a volume of 3.9 Million Tons in 2018. Vietnam is the fourth-largest producer of seafood products globally, including shrimp, pangasius and marine fish. Owing to this, the country is widely engaged in the commercial manufacturing of aquafeed. The feed is usually composed of various raw materials and additives, which are used for preserving and maintaining the quality of the aquatic animals and the environment.

Vietnam Aquafeed Market Trends

The improved aquaculture activities and growing export potential have increased the production of seafood in Vietnam. This trend, in turn, has encouraged aquafeed manufacturers to supply products with improved nutritional profile and longer shelf-life to meet the requirements of the farmed fishes and shrimp. Moreover, the leading companies have made advancements in feed manufacturing technology to provide aquafeed that is beneficial for both the human and environment health. For instance, GreenFeed Vietnam Corporation, a feed producer and breeding supplier, has designed an advanced proportioning software, which helps in producing the most nutritious feed at a reasonable cost. They also specialize in providing breeders in Vietnam with information regarding rapid weight gain, low feed consumption, prolificacy, high resistance to the environment and livestock conditions. This is expected to provide a positive outlook for the industry in the coming years.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-aquafeed-market

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-aquafeed-market/requestsample

