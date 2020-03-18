Ground Coffee Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Ground Coffee market is comprehensively analyzed in the report with the main objective of providing accurate market data and useful recommendations to help players to gain strong growth in future. The report is compiled by subject matter experts and experienced market analysts, which makes it highly authentic and reliable. Readers are provided with deep analysis of historical and future market scenarios to get sound understanding of market competition and other important aspects. The report offers exhaustive research on market dynamics, key segments, leading players, and different regional markets. It is a complete package of thorough analysis and research on the global Ground Coffee market.

The authors of the report shed light on lucrative business prospects, prominent trends, regulatory situations, and price scenarios of the global Ground Coffee market. Importantly, the report gives a detailed analysis of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the global Ground Coffee market. It is divided into various sections and chapters to help with easy understanding of each and every aspect of the global Ground Coffee market. Market players can use the report to peep into the future of the global Ground Coffee market and bring important changes to their operating style and marketing tactics to achieve sustained growth.

The competitive landscape of the global Ground Coffee market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Ground Coffee market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ground Coffee Market Research Report: Eight O’Clock Coffee, J.M. Smucker, Jacob Douwe Egberts, Keurig Green Mountain, Kraft Food, Starbucks, Ajinomoto General Foods, AMT coffee, Bewley’s, Caffe Nero, Coffee Beanery, Coffee Republic, Costa Coffee, Dunkin’ Donuts, Graffeo Coffee Roasting, HACO, Industria Colombiana de Cafe, Luigi Lavazza, Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, Mauro Demetrio, Meira, Melitta USA, Muffin Break, Paulig, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Strauss, Tchibo, Tim Hortons

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Ground Coffee market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Ground Coffee market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Ground Coffee market.

Global Ground Coffee Market by Type: Coffee Eans, Packaged Coffee Powder

Global Ground Coffee Market by Application: Hot Drinks, Food and Suppliments, Other

Key Questions Answered

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Ground Coffee market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Ground Coffee market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Ground Coffee market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Ground Coffee market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Ground Coffee market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Ground Coffee market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Ground Coffee market?

Answering such types of questions can be very helpful for players to clear their doubts when implementing their strategies to gain growth in the global Ground Coffee market. The report offers a transparent picture of the real situation of the global Ground Coffee market so that companies can operate more effectively. It can be customized according to the needs of readers for better understanding of the global Ground Coffee market.

Table of Contents

1 Ground Coffee Market Overview

1.1 Ground Coffee Product Overview

1.2 Ground Coffee Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Coffee Eans

1.2.2 Packaged Coffee Powder

1.3 Global Ground Coffee Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Ground Coffee Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Ground Coffee Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Ground Coffee Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Ground Coffee Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Ground Coffee Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Ground Coffee Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Ground Coffee Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Ground Coffee Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Ground Coffee Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ground Coffee Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Ground Coffee Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ground Coffee Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Ground Coffee Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ground Coffee Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ground Coffee Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Ground Coffee Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ground Coffee Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ground Coffee Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ground Coffee Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ground Coffee Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Ground Coffee as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ground Coffee Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ground Coffee Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Ground Coffee Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Ground Coffee Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ground Coffee Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Ground Coffee Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Ground Coffee Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Ground Coffee Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Ground Coffee Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Ground Coffee Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Ground Coffee Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Ground Coffee Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Ground Coffee Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Ground Coffee Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Ground Coffee Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Ground Coffee Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Ground Coffee by Application

4.1 Ground Coffee Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hot Drinks

4.1.2 Food and Suppliments

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Ground Coffee Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Ground Coffee Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Ground Coffee Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Ground Coffee Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Ground Coffee by Application

4.5.2 Europe Ground Coffee by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Ground Coffee by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Ground Coffee by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Ground Coffee by Application

5 North America Ground Coffee Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Ground Coffee Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Ground Coffee Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Ground Coffee Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Ground Coffee Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ground Coffee Business

10.1 Eight O’Clock Coffee

10.1.1 Eight O’Clock Coffee Corporation Information

10.1.2 Eight O’Clock Coffee Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Eight O’Clock Coffee Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Eight O’Clock Coffee Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.1.5 Eight O’Clock Coffee Recent Development

10.2 J.M. Smucker

10.2.1 J.M. Smucker Corporation Information

10.2.2 J.M. Smucker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 J.M. Smucker Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 J.M. Smucker Recent Development

10.3 Jacob Douwe Egberts

10.3.1 Jacob Douwe Egberts Corporation Information

10.3.2 Jacob Douwe Egberts Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Jacob Douwe Egberts Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Jacob Douwe Egberts Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.3.5 Jacob Douwe Egberts Recent Development

10.4 Keurig Green Mountain

10.4.1 Keurig Green Mountain Corporation Information

10.4.2 Keurig Green Mountain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Keurig Green Mountain Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Keurig Green Mountain Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.4.5 Keurig Green Mountain Recent Development

10.5 Kraft Food

10.5.1 Kraft Food Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kraft Food Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Kraft Food Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Kraft Food Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.5.5 Kraft Food Recent Development

10.6 Starbucks

10.6.1 Starbucks Corporation Information

10.6.2 Starbucks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Starbucks Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Starbucks Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.6.5 Starbucks Recent Development

10.7 Ajinomoto General Foods

10.7.1 Ajinomoto General Foods Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ajinomoto General Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Ajinomoto General Foods Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Ajinomoto General Foods Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.7.5 Ajinomoto General Foods Recent Development

10.8 AMT coffee

10.8.1 AMT coffee Corporation Information

10.8.2 AMT coffee Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 AMT coffee Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 AMT coffee Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.8.5 AMT coffee Recent Development

10.9 Bewley’s

10.9.1 Bewley’s Corporation Information

10.9.2 Bewley’s Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Bewley’s Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Bewley’s Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.9.5 Bewley’s Recent Development

10.10 Caffe Nero

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Ground Coffee Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Caffe Nero Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Caffe Nero Recent Development

10.11 Coffee Beanery

10.11.1 Coffee Beanery Corporation Information

10.11.2 Coffee Beanery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Coffee Beanery Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Coffee Beanery Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.11.5 Coffee Beanery Recent Development

10.12 Coffee Republic

10.12.1 Coffee Republic Corporation Information

10.12.2 Coffee Republic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Coffee Republic Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Coffee Republic Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.12.5 Coffee Republic Recent Development

10.13 Costa Coffee

10.13.1 Costa Coffee Corporation Information

10.13.2 Costa Coffee Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Costa Coffee Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Costa Coffee Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.13.5 Costa Coffee Recent Development

10.14 Dunkin’ Donuts

10.14.1 Dunkin’ Donuts Corporation Information

10.14.2 Dunkin’ Donuts Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Dunkin’ Donuts Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Dunkin’ Donuts Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.14.5 Dunkin’ Donuts Recent Development

10.15 Graffeo Coffee Roasting

10.15.1 Graffeo Coffee Roasting Corporation Information

10.15.2 Graffeo Coffee Roasting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Graffeo Coffee Roasting Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Graffeo Coffee Roasting Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.15.5 Graffeo Coffee Roasting Recent Development

10.16 HACO

10.16.1 HACO Corporation Information

10.16.2 HACO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 HACO Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 HACO Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.16.5 HACO Recent Development

10.17 Industria Colombiana de Cafe

10.17.1 Industria Colombiana de Cafe Corporation Information

10.17.2 Industria Colombiana de Cafe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Industria Colombiana de Cafe Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Industria Colombiana de Cafe Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.17.5 Industria Colombiana de Cafe Recent Development

10.18 Luigi Lavazza

10.18.1 Luigi Lavazza Corporation Information

10.18.2 Luigi Lavazza Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Luigi Lavazza Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Luigi Lavazza Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.18.5 Luigi Lavazza Recent Development

10.19 Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA

10.19.1 Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA Corporation Information

10.19.2 Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.19.5 Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA Recent Development

10.20 Mauro Demetrio

10.20.1 Mauro Demetrio Corporation Information

10.20.2 Mauro Demetrio Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Mauro Demetrio Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Mauro Demetrio Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.20.5 Mauro Demetrio Recent Development

10.21 Meira

10.21.1 Meira Corporation Information

10.21.2 Meira Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Meira Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Meira Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.21.5 Meira Recent Development

10.22 Melitta USA

10.22.1 Melitta USA Corporation Information

10.22.2 Melitta USA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Melitta USA Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Melitta USA Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.22.5 Melitta USA Recent Development

10.23 Muffin Break

10.23.1 Muffin Break Corporation Information

10.23.2 Muffin Break Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Muffin Break Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Muffin Break Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.23.5 Muffin Break Recent Development

10.24 Paulig

10.24.1 Paulig Corporation Information

10.24.2 Paulig Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Paulig Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Paulig Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.24.5 Paulig Recent Development

10.25 Peet’s Coffee & Tea

10.25.1 Peet’s Coffee & Tea Corporation Information

10.25.2 Peet’s Coffee & Tea Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Peet’s Coffee & Tea Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Peet’s Coffee & Tea Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.25.5 Peet’s Coffee & Tea Recent Development

10.26 Strauss

10.26.1 Strauss Corporation Information

10.26.2 Strauss Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.26.3 Strauss Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Strauss Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.26.5 Strauss Recent Development

10.27 Tchibo

10.27.1 Tchibo Corporation Information

10.27.2 Tchibo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.27.3 Tchibo Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Tchibo Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.27.5 Tchibo Recent Development

10.28 Tim Hortons

10.28.1 Tim Hortons Corporation Information

10.28.2 Tim Hortons Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.28.3 Tim Hortons Ground Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 Tim Hortons Ground Coffee Products Offered

10.28.5 Tim Hortons Recent Development

11 Ground Coffee Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ground Coffee Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ground Coffee Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us: QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.