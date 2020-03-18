Nano-devices Market Demand, Industry Share, Top Key Players Analysis (Medtronic, EnvisionTEC, 3M Company, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation ) | Business Opportunity During 2020 – 2025

The Global Nano-devices Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing due to increasing prevalence of cardiac, cancer and other chronic diseases across the globe.

Nano-devices are majorly used in in-vivo testing and imaging. Further introduction of these devices in cardiac and orthopedic implants has boosted the market growth. Rising awareness amongst consumers and patients regarding prevention measures available in the healthcare market, and rapid development in nanotechnology are augmenting the growth of the market.

There is a lack of regulations regarding Nano-devices with regards to examination of nanoparticle based medicines and high cost of the treatments are challenges to the market. However, increasing healthcare expenditure due to the increasing commonality of various life-threatening diseases is an indication of a bright future for Nano-devices.

North America dominated the market in 2017, closely followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to better availability of technology and increased governmental support in the region.

The growth in Europe can be attributed to the fact that there is more awareness and advancement in the nanotechnology sector.

The Disease indication & treatment segment held the highest market share in 2017 of the global Nano-devices market. This is a rapid increase in diseases such as cancer, cardiac ailments and others, on a global range. Nano-devices help treat such maladies efficiently. They also help in the diagnosis of such diseases as they can be used for imaging and in-vivo testing.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Medtronic, EnvisionTEC, 3M Company, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation and Others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer,

• Component Supplier,

• Distributors,

• Government Body & Associations, and

• Research Institute

