Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market 2020 Industry Share, Size, Growth and Top Players Analysis – Adesto Technologies, Viking Technology, Kilopass Technology, Samsung Electronics, Intel and Forecast 2025

The Non-volatile memory (NVM) Market is a type of secondary memory that is used in computer systems to facilitate permanent storage and backup facility to the crucial information.

Increase in demand for NVM mainly in flexible electronics and emergence of advanced storage technologies such as 3D XPoint, MRAM, SONOS, and NRAM would provide enormous opportunity for the market. Based on various applications, consumer electronics, automotive application and healthcare monitoring are the most lucrative applications and expected to exhibit faster growth compared to others.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market are Adesto Technologies, Viking Technology, Kilopass Technology, Samsung Electronics, Intel, Sidense, Sandisk, Fujitsu, Micron, IBM, Everspin Technologies, Crossbar, Toshiba and SK Hynix

Market Segment By Type –

• Electrically Addressed

• Mechanically Addressed

• Others

Market Segment By Application –

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare Monitoring

• Automotive Application

• Enterprise Storage

• Industrial

• Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

