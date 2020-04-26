Global Highway Driving Assist Market 2020: The Next Booming Segment In The World | Visteon Corporation, Mando Corp., Aptiv, Veoneer Inc., Nvidia Corporation

The Global Highway Driving Assist Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; Continental AG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Delphi Technologies; Valeo; DENSO CORPORATION; WABCO; Magna International Inc.; Autoliv

Global highway driving assist market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 23.71% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising volume of road crashes and human errors causing fatal injuries to vehicles, driver and passenger.

Market Dynamics:

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Highway Driving Assist Industry

Market Drivers:

Rising concerns and focus regarding promoting safety on roads; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Utilization of this technology helps in attaining higher amount of fuel saving acts as a market driver

Various innovations and advancements of technologies associated with ADAS and automated driving will also boost the growth of the market

High levels of demand for advanced driver assistance technologies and solution is another factor uplifting the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the data privacy and increasing prevalence of cyber-security threats; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Unavailability of infrastructure regarding the implementation and utilization of advanced communication technologies acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles(PV) Type Hatchback Cars Sedans Multi-Purpose Vehicles Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Class Mid Segment Luxury Segment



Commercial Vehicles (CV)

By Electric Vehicle (EV) Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By Components

Camera

Radar

Ultrasonic Sensor

Software Module

Navigation

By Autonomous Level

Level 2

Level 3 & Above

By Function

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Assist

Lane Centering Assist

Collision Avoidance Assist

By Components Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Top Players in the Market are: Autoliv Inc.; Mobileye; HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP; Visteon Corporation; Mando Corp.; Aptiv; Veoneer Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; AB Volvo; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Tesla among others.

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Highway Driving Assist market?

The Highway Driving Assist market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies.

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

