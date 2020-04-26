Global Highway Driving Assist Market 2020: The Next Booming Segment In The World | Visteon Corporation, Mando Corp., Aptiv, Veoneer Inc., Nvidia Corporation
The Global Highway Driving Assist Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; Continental AG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Delphi Technologies; Valeo; DENSO CORPORATION; WABCO; Magna International Inc.; Autoliv
Global highway driving assist market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 23.71% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising volume of road crashes and human errors causing fatal injuries to vehicles, driver and passenger.
Market Dynamics:
Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.
Global Highway Driving Assist Research Methodology
Major Drivers and Restraints of the Highway Driving Assist Industry
Market Drivers:
- Rising concerns and focus regarding promoting safety on roads; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Utilization of this technology helps in attaining higher amount of fuel saving acts as a market driver
- Various innovations and advancements of technologies associated with ADAS and automated driving will also boost the growth of the market
- High levels of demand for advanced driver assistance technologies and solution is another factor uplifting the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Concerns regarding the data privacy and increasing prevalence of cyber-security threats; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market
- Unavailability of infrastructure regarding the implementation and utilization of advanced communication technologies acts as a restricting factor for this market growth
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles(PV)
- Type
- Hatchback Cars
- Sedans
- Multi-Purpose Vehicles
- Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)
- Class
- Mid Segment
- Luxury Segment
- Type
- Commercial Vehicles (CV)
By Electric Vehicle (EV) Type
- Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
By Components
- Camera
- Radar
- Ultrasonic Sensor
- Software Module
- Navigation
By Autonomous Level
- Level 2
- Level 3 & Above
By Function
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keep Assist
- Lane Centering Assist
- Collision Avoidance Assist
By Components Sales Channel
- Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
- Aftermarket
Top Players in the Market are: Autoliv Inc.; Mobileye; HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP; Visteon Corporation; Mando Corp.; Aptiv; Veoneer Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; AB Volvo; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Tesla among others.
