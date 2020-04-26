Global Connected Logistics Market Will Change The Future | Securerf Corporation., Zih Corp, Infor, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle, Blujay Solutions, Dynatrace Llc., Freightos

Connected Logistics Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through 119 Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. The study highlights detailed assessment of the Market and display Connected Logistics market sizing trend by revenue & volume (if applicable), expert opinions, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market development data. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global connected logistics market are AT&T Intellectual Property, EUROTECH ,IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco, HCL Technologies Limited, ORBCOMM, Cloud Logistics, Freightgate Inc., PTC, SecureRF Corporation., ZIH Corp, Infor, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle, BluJay Solutions, Dynatrace LLC., Freightos, and others.

Global connected logistics Market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Browse now FREE Sample [email protected]: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-connected-logistics-market

Market Drivers:

Increase in the need of mobility is driving the market

Emergence and development of IoT connecting devices would be a driving factor for market

Technological advancement in logistic industry will act as a catalyst for market

Decrease in the cost of sensors would act as a catalyst for market

Market Restraints:

Security issues and rise in the cybercrime can restrict the market growth

Issues related to network connectivity and coverage could act as a restraint to market

Lack of government standardization can hamper the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Connected Logistics Market

By Software (Asset Management, Warehouse Internet of Things,Streaming Analytics)

By Platform (Device Management Platform, Network Management Platform)

By Service (Professional Services, Managed Services)

By Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Seaways)

By Vertical (Retail, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas, and Energy, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Telecom and Information Technology)

By Technology (Bluetooth, Cellular, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, NFC, Satellite)

By Device (Gateways, RFID Tags, Sensor Nodes)

Connected logistic is designed for the supply chain in order to handle future challenges in logistics. The complexity can occur due to mismanagement in supplier and production network. These supply chain complexity can be minimised by implementing new processes and enhanced digitalization. Connected logistics serves various purposes such as process transparency, information aggregation, higher visibility, analysis options, simulation options and forecast.

Relevant features of the study that is being offered with major highlights from the report:

1) Which companies are profiled in current version of the report? Can list of players be customizing based on regional geographies we are targeting.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global connected logistics market are AT&T Intellectual Property, EUROTECH ,IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco, HCL Technologies Limited, ORBCOMM, Cloud Logistics, Freightgate Inc., PTC, SecureRF Corporation., ZIH Corp, Infor, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle, BluJay Solutions, Dynatrace LLC., Freightos, and others.

2) What all regional break-up covered? Is it possible to add specific country or region of interest?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions: Asia-Pacific, South America, North America, Europe and & Middle East & Africa

3) Can Market be broken down by different set of application and types?

Additional Connected Logistics Market segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability, feasibility and depending upon timeline and toughness of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be prepared before making any final confirmation.

Connected Logistics is the technology that intercepts, tracks, records and stores cellular communications such as mobile calls, usage of internet, text messages, etc. Connected Logistics technology is used widely by law enforcement agencies, governments, military and defense. Using a cellular intercept, one can track terrorist and criminal calls, and gather information on their criminal activities.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Connected Logistics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Connected Logistics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Connected Logistics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Connected Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Connected Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Connected Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Connected Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Connected Logistics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Connected Logistics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Connected Logistics Market Segment by Application

Get Detailed Toc @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-connected-logistics-market&DP

Key Stakeholders Audience Covered:

In order to better analyze value chain/ supply chain of the Industry, a lot of attention given to forward and backward Integration of Connected Logistics Market

– Connected Logistics Manufacturers

– Connected Logistics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

– Connected Logistics Sub-component Manufacturers

– Industry Association

– Downstream Vendors

Data Bridge Market also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports, see below break-ups.

North America: United States, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, LATAM, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia.

Reasons for Buying this Connected Logistics Report

Connected Logistics market report aids in understanding the crucial product segments and their perspective. Initial graphics and exemplified that a SWOT evaluation of large sections supplied from the Connected Logistics industry. Even the Connected Logistics economy provides pin line evaluation of changing competition dynamics and retains you facing opponents. This report provides a more rapid standpoint on various driving facets or controlling Connected Logistics promote advantage. This worldwide Connected Logistics report provides a pinpoint test for shifting dynamics that are competitive.

Buy Full Copy of Connected Logistics Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-connected-logistics-market

Critical questions addressed by the report

* What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

* How will the global Connected Logistics Market develop in the mid to long term?

* Which policies and regulations will highly impact the global market?

* How will the competitive landscape change in the near future?

* What are the current and future opportunities in the global market?

* Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?

* Which region will lead the global Connected Logistics Market in terms of growth?

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like West Europe, North America, MENA Countries, LATAM, Southeast Asia or Asia Pacific.

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]