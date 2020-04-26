Global Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market Is Astonishing Growth | Cisco Systems, Inc., Ibm Corporation, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies Ag

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through 119 Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. The study highlights detailed assessment of the Market and display Internet of Things (IoT) Security market sizing trend by revenue & volume (if applicable), expert opinions, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market development data. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global internet of things (IoT) security market are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Symantec Corporation, Gemalto NV, Allot, Fortinet, Inc., Zingbox, Mocana, SecuriThings, CENTRI Technology, Armis, Inc., ForgeRock, NewSky Security, McAfee, LLC, AT&T Intellectual Property, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Verizon, PTC among others

Global internet of things (IoT) security market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.10% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Market Drivers:

Surging demand for enhanced privacy, is driving the market.

Increasing government efforts to implement stringent regulations to restrict the amount of data collected by IoT devices, drives the market growth

Increasing use of 3G and 4G long-term evolution (LTE) as well as wireless networks and technologies, is augmenting the risk of cyber-attacks

Growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) is increasing concerns regarding data security, and fosters the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness about benefits and availability of IoT security solution, is hampering the growth of the market

High cost of installation, is also a stumbling stone in the growth of the market.

Lack of expertise in technical handling, cling to regulatory compliance, and low budget for implementing new strategies, hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market

By Component (Solutions, Services)

By Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others)

By Application Area (Smart Manufacturing, Smart Energy and Utilities and Others)

Internet of Things (IoT) connects devices including industrial machinery and consumer items to a network, allowing data gathering and software management of these systems to boost effectiveness and allow new services. IoT helps build smart communications environments including smart shopping, smart housing, smart healthcare, as well as smart transport. WSN, RFID, cloud services, NFC, gateways, data storage & analytics, and visualization elements are the main components of IoT.

Relevant features of the study that is being offered with major highlights from the report:

1) Which companies are profiled in current version of the report? Can list of players be customizing based on regional geographies we are targeting.

2) What all regional break-up covered? Is it possible to add specific country or region of interest?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions: Asia-Pacific, South America, North America, Europe and & Middle East & Africa

3) Can Market be broken down by different set of application and types?

Additional Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability, feasibility and depending upon timeline and toughness of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be prepared before making any final confirmation.

Internet of Things (IoT) Security is the technology that intercepts, tracks, records and stores cellular communications such as mobile calls, usage of internet, text messages, etc. Internet of Things (IoT) Security technology is used widely by law enforcement agencies, governments, military and defense. Using a cellular intercept, one can track terrorist and criminal calls, and gather information on their criminal activities.

