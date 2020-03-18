Deep Research: Global Cheese Market by Country, Type (Process, Un Processed), Product, Channel Distribution, Company Analysis

Cheese refers to a dairy product developed in a wide variety of flavors, textures, and shapes by coagulating the milk protein casein, typically derived from cow, buffalo, goat, or sheep’s milk. Thanks to its portability and longer shelf-life, cheese has been rated for years. Besides, it is a good source of nutrients, including calcium, phosphorous, zinc, vitamin A and vitamin B12. Fast-food chains are one of the world’s leading consumers of cheese, and the fast-food industry is growing at a healthy rate due to increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes around the globe. The fast-food industry’s high growth is expected to lead to increased cheese consumption in the near future. According to Renub Research report, Global Cheese Market expected to be around US$ 173 Billion by the year 2025.

Due to the growing trend of westernizing food consumption patterns along with growing economy, rising middle-class population, and increasing urbanization, it is expected that cheese consumption will increase in the global markets. Consumer tastes have changed in America, and consumers are looking for organic and imported cheeses instead of processed cheeses, like American and domestic cheddars. The Canadian government is looking at ways to allow their processors to play in the export sector, but it has been difficult to compete in international markets because of the country’s restrictive pricing structure under supply management.

An increasing need for foods rich in protein and calcium has led to increased demand among food manufacturers for mozzarella cheese. Increasing biotin deficiency among pregnant women has led to a rise in demand in the food and beverage industry for mozzarella cheese. Feta is exported internationally and is available in the world’s largest markets. Greek feta producers ‘ customers include supermarket chains and smaller retailers, wholesalers and the food industry. Continuous developments and creation by key market players offer the Parmesan cheese industry new growth opportunities. Apart from its enticing taste and presentation, blue vein cheese provides other health benefits. It is a rich nutrient source that reduces the risk of health. It is made up of proteins and vitamins that boost the immune system and memory.

There is also a different consumption of cream cheese and spreadable processed cheese. In the West, cream cheese has made it an alternative to margarine and butter due to its high protein content and perceived healthier fat profile, and it is widely used as a baking and cake ingredient in the food service industry. Over the past few years, the global convenience store industry has shown tremendous growth, particularly in Asia’s emerging economies. The longer open hours of the convenience stores and smaller storage space which is feasible for quick access to all necessary products are driving the growth of the market.

Renub Research report titled "Global Cheese Market by Country (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Others), Type (Processed Cheese (Spreadable Processed Cheese, Other Processed Cheese), Un Processed Cheese (Hard Cheese, Soft Un Processed Cheese), Product (Mozzarella, Cheddar, Feta, Parmesan, Roquefort, Others), Channel Distribution (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Food Specialty Store, Convenient Stores & Others), Companies (Arla Foods, Kraft Heinz Company, Bel Group, Savencia Fromage & Dairy, FrieslandCampina)" provides a complete analysis of global cheese market.

By Country – United States dominates the Market

Based on the country, cheese market is further segmented into United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Others. United States dominates the cheese market globally.

By Type – Un-Processed cheese holds significant Market Share

In this report, global cheese market are categorized on the basis of type; Processed Cheese (Spreadable Processed Cheese, Other Processed Cheese), Un-Processed Cheese (Hard Cheese, Soft Un-Processed Cheese).

By Product – Cheddar cheese holds significant Market

In this report, global cheese market are categorized on the basis of product; Mozzarella, Cheddar, Feta, Parmesan, Roquefort, Others. Cheddar cheese holds the significant market.

By Channel Distribution – Food Specialty Store will dominate in the global cheese market in Future

In this report, we have done comprehensive analysis of organic dairy market. The covered channels are; Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Food Specialty Store, Convenient Stores & Others. The demand of food specialty store in Channel Distribution is quite huge and its sales are increasing at rapid pace.

All the companies have been studied from two points

Recent Developments

Sales Analysis

Companies Covered

Arla Foods

Kraft Heinz Company

Bel Group

Savencia Fromage & Dairy

FrieslandCampina

By Country

United States

Canada

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

China

India

Japan

Others

By Type

Processed Cheese

Spreadable Processed Cheese

Other Processed Cheese

Un Processed Cheese

Hard Cheese

Soft Unprocessed Cheese

By Product Type

Mozzarella

Cheddar

Feta

Parmesan

Roquefort

Others

By Channel Distribution

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Food Specialty Store

Convenience Store

Others

