Southeast Asia Food Processing Equipment Market: By Growth, Type, Application, End User, Dynamic Factors, Market Analysis, 2013 – 2017 and Forecast, 2020 – 2025

The Southeast Asia food processing equipment market size was valued at $993.90 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,434.89 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The leading players in the Southeast Asia market have focused on product launch, business expansion, and acquisition as their key strategies to gain a significant share in the market. The key players profiled in the report include Alfa Laval AB, Auto Kinetics (M) Sdn Bhd, Baader Group, Bucher Industries AG, Buhler AG, Emura Food Machine Co., Ltd., Euroasia Food Equipment Sdn Bhd, GEA Group AG, Gold Peg International Pty Ltd, Heat and Control Inc., Keto Agricultural Engineering Sdn. Bhd., Key Technology Inc, Krones AG, Marel HF, Marlen International, Inc., Nichimo International Inc., Paul Mueller Company, Tetra Pak International S.A., The Middleby Corporation, Topsteel Holdings Pte Ltd, and Yanagiya Machinery Co., Ltd.

Southeast Asia Food Processing Equipment Key Market Segments:

By Type

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment

Bakery Processing Equipment

Beverage Processing Equipment

Dairy Processing Equipment

Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment

Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment

Other Food Processing Equipment

