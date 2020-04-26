Cables and Accessories Market illuminated by new report – ABB Limited, Bayerische Kabelwerke AG, Ducab (Senaat), Furukawa Electric Co.

Cables and accessories are used for transmission of electrical power or signals. Rising focus on grid interconnections, the growth of offshore wind farms, and improved power generation capacity is increasingly generating the demand for cables and accessories. Moreover, improving long-distance T&D infrastructure is likely to fuel the growth of the cables and accessories market. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow massively in the forecast period on account of increasing government initiatives and investments in smart city development in countries such as China and India.

The cables and accessories market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in renewable energy generation coupled with supportive government initiatives for the expansion of T&D systems. Additionally, the surge in demand for power generation due to rapid industrialization and urbanization is further likely to fuel the market growth. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials is a hindrance to the cables and accessories market. On the other hand, the adoption of smart grid technology is a significant growth opportunity for the cables and accessories market in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the cables and accessories market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from cables and accessories market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cables and accessories in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cables and accessories market.

The report also includes the profiles of key cables and accessories companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– ABB Limited

– Bayerische Kabelwerke AG

– Ducab (Senaat)

– Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

– LS Cable & System Ltd.

– Nexans SA

– NKT A/S

– Prysmian Group

– Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

– TELE-FONIKA Kable S.A.

The report analyzes factors affecting cables and accessories market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cables and accessories market in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

