Atomic Layer Deposition Market boosted by rising demand for digitization in organizations with Applied Materials, ASM International N.V., Entegris Inc, Kurt J. Lesker Company

The atomic layer deposition is a vapor phase technique that is used to deposit thin films onto a substrate. This process involves the surface of a substrate being exposed to alternating precursors, which are introduced sequentially. Rapid industrialization and increasing demand for electronic components and semiconductors are some of the major factors propelling the market demand. Electronic manufacturing bases in the Asia-Pacific regions such as China and India are likely to expand the market growth in this region.

The global atomic layer deposition market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of microelectronics coupled with robust demand for consumer electronics. However, high investments in R&D for upgraded products may hamper the growth of the atomic layer deposition market during the forecast period. On the other hand, component miniaturization is likely to offer significant opportunities for the key players of the atomic layer deposition market over the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the atomic layer deposition market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from atomic layer deposition market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for atomic layer deposition in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the atomic layer deposition market.

The report also includes the profiles of key atomic layer deposition companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– Applied Materials, Inc.

– ASM International N.V.

– Entegris Inc

– Kurt J. Lesker Company

– Lam Research Corporation

– Oxford Instruments plc

– Picosun Oy

– Qingdao Sifang SRI Intellectual Technology Co. Ltd.

– Tokyo Electron Limited

– Veeco Instruments Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting atomic layer deposition market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the atomic layer deposition market in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

