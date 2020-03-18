High Purity Alumina Market 2020 Development Growth by Major Eminent Players, innovations, Key Business Strategies, Trend and Forecasts 2025

High-purity alumina (HPA) is a premium product that falls under non-metallurgical alumina products, characterized by a minimum purity level of 99.99%. HPA is utilized as a base material to manufacture sapphire substrates in applications such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and artificial sapphire glass. It possesses properties such as corrosion resistance, high brightness, and can withstand high temperatures.

“High Purity Alumina Market” research report provides a competent and systematic approach to explore the force terminal industry. This research report studies the global market status and forecast, market Size, Type, Application and region. Global High Purity Alumina Market based on geographic classification is studied for industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, segment, top company analysis, outlook, manufacturing cost structure, capacity, supplier and forecast to 2025. This report has been made using Primary and Secondary research techniques and they are now proposed to cooperate accurate and exact data. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Orbite Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Baikowski SAS, Alcoa Inc., Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., Altech Chemicals Ltd., Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd., UC Rusal, Sasol, and Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

o 4N High Purity Alumina

o 5N High Purity Alumina

o 6N High Purity Alumina

• By Technology

o Hydrolysis

o Hydrochloric Acid Leaching

• By Application

o LED Bulbs

o Semiconductor Substrate

o LI-Ion Batteries

o Optical Lenses

o Bio Medical Lenses

o Others

