Flexographic Inks Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2017-2022)

The global market for the flexographic inks was valued at nearly $9.9 billion in 2016, which is expected to increase to $10.3 billion by 2017 and $13.1 billion by 2022, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% for the forecast period of 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global flexographic ink market by resin type, technology, end-use industry and region, and discusses the distinction between the types flexographic inks in order to derive specific market estimates. The report compares conventional and emerging technologies and the importance of these technological advancements in the flexographic inks market. The report also investigates strategies adopted by the major players in the global flexographic inks market. A patent analysis provides a snapshot of technological trends in the world market, chronologically as well as geographically, for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global market is segmented based on resin type, technology and end-use application.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for flexographic inks

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Insight into the market through market sizes, value chain, revenue forecasts, market and product trends, and competitive landscape

– Analysis of the market by type of flexographic ink resins, by technology, by application, and by region

– Discussion of the current and future trends of the market

– Overview of the major patents pertaining to flexographic inks

– Profiles of leading players and their key developments and strategies

Flexography is a relief printing technique that uses rubber or soft plastic plates and a simple, fast drying ink system. Flexographic printing can be used on porous or nonporous materials. The print image is transferred from the pre-inked soft plate to the printing surface. Packaging and label printing is mainly accomplished using the flexographic technique.

The flexible relief plate can be applied to almost any kind of substrate such as paper, plastics, metals, cellophane, newsprint, chip, liner board, coated boards, catalogs, shopping bags and many other materials.

The advantages of flexographic printing include:

– Versatility — Inks can be the conventional solvent-based printing inks, but the flexography process can also be use water-based, UV-curable, fluorescent and metallic inks.

– High-speed production — One of the important features in flexography printing is fast production. Because the printing process uses low viscosity, fast-drying inks, the cleanup processes are quicker.

– Lower costs — The high-volume and high-speed production in flexography printing make the process significantly cheaper than other printing processes. Parts and maintenance costs are also lower than with other printing systems.

Flexographic inks are the inks transferred by the process of flexography, primarily used in printing of packaging materials like cardboard boxes, corrugated cardboard boxes, paper, plastic bags, flexible materials used in food packaging, catalogs and newspaper printing. The inks and the printing method are gaining in popularity due to their versatility, high volume and speed of production, lower cost, and environmentally friendly characteristics. The most important part of the printing process is the application of ink. The color and the quality of flexographic print is determined by the thickness of the ink film applied to the substrate and the type and concentration of colorant used in the formulation. The thickness of ink depends on the type of substrate and is mainly determined by the ink-metering system.

In the early stages of flexographic printing, an aniline dye ink was used. Due to its toxicity, the use of this ink in food packaging was banned. Further complications with this ink dye were due to frequent staining and bleeding. Over time, the flexographic ink was substituted with polyamide resins, which not only sped up the drying process but also the overall printing process itself. Soon after, solvent-based inks came on the market which were safe for food packaging, but harmful to the environment due to their high volatile organic compound (VOC) content. As expected, a new ink composition which was good for both packaging the product and environment was sought after. As the solvent-based ink failed to be sustainable due to its effect on the environment, the leading manufacturing companies’ R&D departments developed an innovative water-based ink. Today all printers voluntarily adopt the waterbased inks, which can be recycled for re-use.

