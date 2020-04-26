Car Audio Market Trend, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis and Industry Growth Forecast 2025

Car audio system market is expected to grow US$ 6.46 billion and US$ 5.65 billion by 2025 from US$ 3.85 billion and US$ 3.34 billion in 2016 respectively for Europe and North America.

The branded car audio systems is anticipated to dominate the market owing to its increasing adaption by the manufacturers as well as the end – users. The inclination of the customers towards the branded car audio systems is majorly due to the quality and after sale services offered by these brands. Moreover, the increasing ability of the end-users to spend on the audio systems of the vehicles has also contributed towards the growth of overall car audio system market.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the car audio system market in coming year is integration of wireless technology with the car audio systems. Due to the increasing penetration of smartphones, and intensifying completion, the car audio manufactures have been seen working towards the integration of advanced technologies, such as touch-screen, voice controlled and smartphone. However, due to the development of large number of mobile applications supporting the accessibility to the daily chores (inclusive of car functions, such as accessibility of car audio devices) the car audio industry is foreseen to tap into the increasing demand for more such facilities and also ensure that it is keeping pace with consumer expectation and preferences.

Major Companies Covered In This Report:

Alpine Electronics, Inc.

Clarion Co., Ltd.

HARMAN International

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Sony Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Bose Corporation

JL Audio Corporation

Blaupunkt GmbH

Want a thorough analysis of the competition in the Car Audio market? This research report gives you the right analysis you are looking for. The authors of this report are subject matter experts and have strong knowledge and experience in market research. This report provides enough information and data to help readers understand the vendor environment.

others (this includes sub-woofers and other small parts of the audio system). The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Car Audio system market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the car audio system market.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Car Audio market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Car Audio market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Car Audio market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Car Audio market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

