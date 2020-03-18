Strategy Consulting Market Size, Share to Reach USD 89.17 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 8.57% from 2019 to 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Strategy Consulting Market was worth USD 47.31 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to garner USD 89.17 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 8.57% from 2019 to 2025.

The rising need for strategic planning in the extraordinarily competitive market ecosystem and demand for developing business capabilities for meeting & exceeding the evolving requirements. The development of new business models at a high pace than traditional company’s structure act coupled with rising competence across business sectors will foster the global Strategy Consulting Market in the forecast period.

Moreover, the primary factor driving the market is digital and business model disruption across various industries. Additionally, upsurge in risk and uncertainty, which are posing a threat, will accelerate the growth of the Strategy Consulting market. Furthermore, augmentation in demand for strategy consultants as a need for operational efficiency, compliance with regulations, and technological advancements will contribute to Strategy Consulting market growth during the forecast period.

Also, the shifting of business associations towards cloud-based services and IoT based solutions for expanding their business productivity is expected to fuel the global Strategy Consulting market over the future time frame.

Global Strategy Consulting Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as A.T. Kearney, Inc., Accenture PLC, Deloitte, Bain & Company, Ernst & Young Ltd., KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Mercer LLC, The Boston Consulting Group, and PwC the key players in the global Strategy Consulting market. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the players mentioned above concerning global market.

Organizational strategy services of the Strategy Consulting Market are projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Services, the Strategy Consulting market has been categorized into Corporate Strategy, Business Model Transformation, Economic Policy, Mergers & Acquisitions, Organizational Strategy, Functional Strategy, Strategy & Operations, and Digital Strategy. The organizational strategy will lead the market owing to its application for influence to, over time, deliver the strategy of the enterprise. Economic Policy segment offers economic advisory services that support governments and international institutions with policy setting.

IT & Telecommunications is projected to lead the industry for utilizing the application of Strategy Consulting during the forecast period

Based on the end-user industry, the Strategy Consulting market has been categorized IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, and Manufacturing. The manufacturing segment will lead the market due to its applications for advising on pricing, competitors’ strategy, and market competitiveness. IT & Telecommunication will trigger by analyzing business strategy for ensuring business functions are well as run on high-level IT architecture work.

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global Strategy Consulting market during the anticipated period.

Geographically, the Strategy Consulting market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the global Strategy Consulting market over the forecast period due to the presence of major end-user industries coupled with market competitiveness among them. The Asia Pacific market will be the fastest-growing market in the account of the developing infrastructure and the increasing number of industries.

