Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market was valued at USD 2.40 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.40 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Increasing efforts from enterprises to improve business agility and mobility, involving application delivery network solutions, are expected to fuel the demand for application delivery network (ADN). Due to the rising cloud applications and data traffic, and ADCs being an integral part of ADN, ADCs are expected to witness a higher adoption rate in the application delivery networks.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4312140

– Currently, people are using more smartphones, tablets, etc., instead of laptops and computers to surf the web which is creating a lot of data. Smartphones are handier compared to tablets and computers. This is creating a performance and experience gap for mobile users since they are accessing web sites and applications designed for high-speed internet networks and application delivery controllers can help optimize performance on mobile networks.

– ADCs are also placed in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the outer firewall or router and a web farm, as it is used as a reverse proxy between the internet and the data center network.

– Although ADCs are being deployed predominantly to support on-premise legacy applications, other use cases are emerging as well. Several other deployments, such as public infrastructure as a service (IaaS) clouds, for instance, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, are also gaining popularity. The cost of the set-up of ADCs is high and this is acting as a limitation for the ADCs market.Scope of the Report

Application delivery controller delivers application services and controls communications between clients and application servers. The controller is the function of managing (or controlling) the flow of data between computing systems, such as client devices and application services, optimizing application performance, availability, and security. With the explosion in internet traffic, business applications, and the number of internet-enabled devices, application delivery controllers provide the front-end intelligence that supplements and enhances business applications flow.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Sector to Witness Significant Adoption of Application Delivery Controllers

– The demand for application delivery controllers in banking is on the rise due to various development and reforms, such as online banking in the financial sector. Online banking penetration is increasing worldwide. With a rise in internet and mobile banking, banks and financial organizations are working to provide high-speed connectivity to keep the customers satisfied.

– This rise in the banking sector also makes it prone to anonymous security threats and cyber attacks. Thus, to avoid these cyber attacks, the application delivery network demands efficient management, spurring the demand for ADCs.

– Furthermore, with blockchain and artificial intelligence coming up, it is expected that the digital payment market will experience a significant boost.

– According to the PIB by the government of India, digital payment transactions have registered tremendous growth. Owing to this rise, India and other Asia-Pacific countries are expected to witness a huge adoption of application delivery controllers for their banking industry network.

Asia-Pacific to register the Fastest CAGR

– Asia-Pacific combines the major economies of the world i.e., India, China, and Japan. The growth of economies in these nations will be optimum for the application delivery controllers market. The end users of ADCs, such as BFSI, healthcare, and IT are increasing rapidly in these countries.

– Although India’s move toward digital payment is new, it is still growing at a tremendous rate. According to a report published by Credit Suisse on “Digital Payment Statistics”, India is witnessing a high penetration of internet speed and consumer awareness toward the digital payment and this is expected to increase at a higher rate. They also forecast that by 2023, the digital payment industry in India will be approximately 1000 USD billion.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive rivalry in the application delivery controllers market is high, due to the presence of major players like Barracuda Networks, Citrix Systems, Array Networks Inc., Fortinet, etc. The demand in this industry is dominated by the end-user verticals like retail, healthcare, etc. These end-user verticals are working round the clock to provide hassle-free services, easy, and convenient services to the customer. Players of the ADCs market are continuously innovating and making strategic mergers and acquisitions to gain competitive advantages over other players.

– April 2019- Kemp Technologies was acquired by Mill Point Capital. This will help Mill Point to aggressively sell and deliver the next-generation load balancing and application delivery solutions to more customers on a global basis. This will give them a global presence.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– F5 Networks, Inc.

– Fortinet, Inc.

– Juniper Networks, Inc.

– A10 Networks, Inc.

– Array Networks, Inc.

– Citrix Systems, Inc.

– Radware Corporation

– Akamai Technologies, Inc.

– Barracuda Networks, Inc.

– Piolink, Inc.

– Sangfor Technologies Inc.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/application-delivery-controllers-adc-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Demand for Reliable Application Performance

4.3.2 Increasing Cyber Attacks

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increasing Network Complexity and Higher Costs of ADCs

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Cloud

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By Size of Enterprises

5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Retail

5.3.3 IT and Telecom

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 F5 Networks, Inc.

6.1.2 Fortinet, Inc.

6.1.3 Juniper Networks, Inc.

6.1.4 A10 Networks, Inc.

6.1.5 Array Networks, Inc.

6.1.6 Citrix Systems, Inc.

6.1.7 Radware Corporation

6.1.8 Akamai Technologies, Inc.

6.1.9 Barracuda Networks, Inc.

6.1.10 Piolink, Inc.

6.1.11 Sangfor Technologies Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4312140

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155