Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market 2020 Medical Use, Supply, Demand, Size, Investment, Share, Revenue and Outlook
The Medical Oxygen Concentrators are medical device that concentrates the oxygen from a gas supply by selectively removing nitrogen to supply an oxygen-enriched product gas stream. The medical oxygen concentrator is composed of an air compression device, a molecular sieve adsorption separation device, an oxygen humidification device, a gas flow control indicating device, an electrical control device and a display device. This report focuses on Medical Oxygen Concentrators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Oxygen Concentrators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Philips Healthcare
Invacare
AirSep
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
Medtronic
ResMed
Chart Industries
Nidek Medical Products
Precision Medical
GCE Group
Besco Medical
O2 Concepts
Inogen
Teijin
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Portable Oxygen Concentrators
Stationary Oxygen Concentrators
Segment by Application
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Others
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
