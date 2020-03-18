Oral Hygiene Market Size, Share to reach US$ 58.7 billion in 2025

BlueWeave Consulting review study of the Global Oral Hygiene Market is anticipated to worth US$ 58.7 billion in 2025 with a significant CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Rising demand for medical treatment and preventive healthcare leads to driving the demand for oral hygiene in the global region. Tooth decay or gum diseases are the major broad spread form of chronic disease globally & constitute a significant worldwide wellbeing challenge. The treatment of dental caries is costly, representing around 5–10% of the all-out consumption on social insurance borne by developed. Seminars and awareness programs help players to product portfolio promotion and share contributions in CSR activities, which additionally expected to bring about increasing the adoption rate for oral care products and contribute to driving the oral hygiene market in the upcoming years.

Oral Hygiene Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the major industry players are Unilever, Supersmile, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Procter & Gamble, Patanjali, Lion Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Himalaya, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Other Prominent Player.

Technological advancements in toothbrushes contribute to making oral-hygiene market lucrative.

The rising technological advancement in oral hygiene, such as advanced toothbrushes, is anticipated as one of the factors to propel growth in the global market. Innovation in toothbrushes such as electric, artificial intelligence-equipped (AI), and vibrating toothbrushes enable the technological advancement coupled with ease in consumption. In the global oral hygiene market number of renowned players launched variation in oral hygiene technologies such as position and motion sensing, which can help in oral cavity screening and maintain oral health via real-time guidance.

With the rising number of geriatric patient associated with dental & periodontal diseases, rising disposable income, increasing healthcare expenditure, and oral healthcare enhancement Asia-Pacific is anticipated to propel the growth in the oral hygiene market. The presence of a prominent player in emerging Asian countries is one of the growth driven factors for the Asia-Pacific oral hygiene market.

General stores are key distribution point for oral hygiene products.

In the existing trend, the general store sharing the major market share and dominating the market due to the huge number of general stores across the globe. Manufacturers directly or indirectly depend upon general stores for marketing & storage purposes of their oral hygiene products on a large scale. The key factor in boosting the general store market is feasible accessibility in the global oral hygiene market.

Growth Drivers

Rising incidences of dental diseases coupled with growing awareness

Technological advancements in toothbrushes

