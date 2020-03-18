Neurosurgery Devices Market to grow to USD 14.3 billion by 2025 | At a CAGR of 12.8%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Neurosurgery Devices Market anticipated to propel USD 14.3 billion in 2025 with a significant CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The rising rate of the geriatric population linked with neurological disorders and becoming the key factor in driving minimally invasive neurosurgery devices market. Cerebrospinal fluid management devices and neurostimulation devices consumed during minimally invasive neurosurgery held a significant share in the neurosurgery devices market and expected to drive the market through the forecast period. Among people, the increasing awareness and the surgeons have benefitted the growth of the market in the developing countries.

In developing economies and developed economies, the market is facing saturation and limited opportunities. During the forecast period, there will be an enhancement in neurological disorders patients with a change in lifestyle.

Get PDF Sample of this [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-neurosurgery-devices-market-bwc19308/report-sample

Neurosurgery devices market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the major industry players are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., CONMED Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, TERUMO CORPORATION, BIOTRONIC, Smith & Nephew, Integra LifeSciences and Other Prominent Players.

Internal neuromodulation devices expected to dominate the global neurosurgery devices market.

The neuromodulation Neurosurgery Devices are further categorized into internal neuromodulation devices (Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices, and Other Internal Neuromodulation Devices). In the existing trend, the major market share is shared by Internal Neuromodulation Devices with the increasing neurosurgical disorder prevalence rate, rising cases of brain surgery, increasing transcutaneous neurostimulators demand, and advancement in technology anticipated to boost the global neurosurgery devices market in the upcoming years.

Request for [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-neurosurgery-devices-market-bwc19308/report-custom

The rising prevalence rate of neurological disorder anticipated to dominate the market in forecasted period

The rising prevalence rate of neurological disorders/diseases, advantages over conventional brain surgeries & increasing R&D efforts for neuromodulation application base are driving the growth of the global neurosurgical device market with a significant growth rate. Increasing preference towards minimal invasive neurosurgery is becoming one of the growth driven factors in global Neurosurgery Devices during the forecast period of 2019-2025. Factors such as the high prevalence of neurological disorders, a large number of neurosurgical procedures performed, and the presence of a favorable reimbursement structure, as well as the presence of favorable healthcare infrastructure, are supporting the growth of the North American neurosurgery devices market.

High Cost of Neuroendoscopy Procedures and Equipment

The technological advancement in terms of surgery and devices directly linked with rising costs, which is the key factor anticipated to hamper the growth of the neurological device market in the forecasted period of 2019-2025.

Enquire before [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-neurosurgery-devices-market-bwc19308/enquire-before-purchase

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting provides a full scope of business intelligence solution for solving your toughest challenges. BWC is an emerging global expert & pioneer in the market research and provision of exclusive market INTEL. We optimize your decision making by equipping your industry with an accurate & better market research according to your industry demands through our professionally designed qualitative & quantitative research methods. Our trendy & efficient sample collection methods, integrated data solutions as well as methodologies certainly make us a better partner that you can rely on. With collective experience in the varied fields of retail, market research and reporting, we provide the business insight and business practices that would give the required impetus for your company’s growth.

Contact Us:

Email us: [email protected]

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826