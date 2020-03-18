LPG Cylinder Market Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis 2024 | Worthington Industries, Aygaz, Butagaz, EVAS, Hexagon Ragasco and Others 2019-2024

This intelligence report gives a complete evaluation of the LPG Cylinder Market. This consists of research of beyond development, ongoing market situations, and destiny potentialities. Statistics real to market on the goods, techniques and market share of leading businesses of this particular market are stated. It’s a 360-degree evaluation of the global market’s aggressive panorama. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the worldwide market for the duration of the forecast duration.

LPG Cylinder Market Report provides a complete evaluation of the market. The report focuses on producers, providers, segmentation in step with the utility, primary players, clients, possibilities, destiny roadmap, and LPG Cylinder Market furthermore. The aggressive information kind evaluation consists of potential, market proportion, profit margin, market boom, consumer consumption, imports, exports, sales, and many others. Advertising techniques, rules, enterprise chain which can be changing the wave of the market also are catered in the report.

LPG Cylinder is a storage device that designed for the storing and transporting of liquefied petroleum gas.

LPG cylinder has a huge variety of uses, most significantly domestic use. It is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, including caravans, camping and barbecues. Moreover, it is employed across many different sectors such as transportation, hot air balloons, construction, recreation, hospitality, agricultural, calefaction and fishing.

Scope of the Report:

LPG cylinder industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world LPG cylinder industry. The main market players are Worthington Industries, Huanri, Hebei Baigong, Sahamitr Pressure Container and Mauria Udyog. The C of LPG cylinder will increase to 78563 K Units in 2018 from 58354 K Units in 2013 with average growth rate of 6.13%.

Due to the regulations in Europe, the LPG cylinder industry is relative concentrated, the manufacture technology of steel cylinder is highly mature, while the market of composite cylinder is in fast growth, which has been taking a noticeable market share for more than ten years. In 2017, the market share of steel cylinder is 60.17%, while the share of composite cylinder increased to 34.97%. The key factors that triggered the prosperity of composite cylinder market are: it is fifty per cent lighter than conventional steel cylinders; it is nonexplosive, translucent, non-corrosive and environment friendly.

The worldwide market for LPG Cylinder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the LPG Cylinder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: LPG Steel Cylinders, LPG Composite Cylinders

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Kitchen and Domestic Use, Automotive Use, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe LPG Cylinder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LPG Cylinder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LPG Cylinder in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the LPG Cylinder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the LPG Cylinder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, LPG Cylinder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LPG Cylinder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

