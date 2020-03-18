Agrigenomics Market Newest Business Analysis, Demand, Traits, Evaluation and Forecast 2027 | Agilent Technologies, Agrigenomics’, Biogenetic Services, Eurofins Scientific Se, Galseq Srl Via Italia, Illumina

The New Report “Agrigenomics Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Agrigenomics is defined as the study of the genetic makeup of crops and livestock and how genes influence the produce. The application of genomics in agriculture enables improvement in the sustainability and productivity of livestock and crop production.

The agrigenomics market is anticipated to increase due to the advancement of new technology in the market. However, high cost of devices, stringent regulatory procedures, and high cost of investment are restraining the market growth. Moreover, rising opportunities for DNA sequencing in crops and livestock are expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Agilent Technologies Inc., 2. Agrigenomics’ Inc., 3. Biogenetic Services’ Inc., 4. Eurofins Scientific Se, 5. Galseq Srl Via Italia, 6. Illumina, Inc., 7. LGS Limited, 8. Neogen Corporation, 9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 10. Zoetis’ Inc.

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Agrigenomics market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global Agrigenomics are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Agrigenomics Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The agrigenomics market is segmented on the basis of sequencer, application and objective. Based on sequencer the market is segmented as sanger sequencer, illumina hiseq, pacbio sequencer, solid sequencer and others (Roche gs flx, ion torrent, oxford nanopore, and Danaher GeXP). On the basis of application the market is categorized as crops and livestock. On the basis of objective the market is categorized as DNA extraction and purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, genotyping, gene expression profiling, marker-assisted selection, GMO/Trait purity and other objectives (hybrid purity testing, targeted resequencing, DNA parentage testing, QTL mapping, and genetic disease identification).

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Agrigenomics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Agrigenomics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

