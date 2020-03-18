Surgical Gown Market Scope, Size, Dynamics, Future Scope to 2027 – 3M Health, Cardinal Health, Halyard, Hogy Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Health Care, Lohmann & Rauscher, Medline, PAUL HARTMANN, Stryker

A surgical gown is a personal protective garment intended to be worn by health care personnel during surgical procedures to protect both the patient and health care personnel from the transfer of microorganisms, body fluids, and particulate matter.

The surgical gown market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to rise number of surgeries all across the world. Moreover, incessant rise in geriatric population all over the world is leading to rise in number of surgeries is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The surgical gown market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and end user. Based on product type the market is segmented as disposable and reusable. On the basis of distribution channel the market is categorized as online sales, retail pharmacies and direct sales. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, clinics & trauma centers and ambulatory surgical centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in surgical gown market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The surgical gown market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting surgical gown market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the surgical gown market in these regions.

