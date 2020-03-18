Security Appliance Market Thriving Worldwide with Top Key Players:Cisco Systems,Samsung Techwin,Hewlett-Packard Enterprise,Siemens,Checkpoint Systems,Honeywell Security,Bosch Security Solutions,Fortinet,Juniper Networks,Palo Alto Networks,McAfee
Security appliances include hardware products used to monitor, detect, and prevent unauthorized access and misuse of data transmitting through a network to prevent a computer network from cyber attacks. Their capabilities include UTM, VPN and firewall, IDP systems, web security, and routing, which provide and maintain a secure platform to help users perform critical tasks. Network security appliances help increase workforce productivity and reduce costs, offering organizations significant competitive advantages.
This report focuses on the global Security Appliance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Security Appliance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Samsung Techwin
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
Siemens
Checkpoint Systems
Honeywell Security
Bosch Security Solutions
Fortinet
Juniper Networks
Palo Alto Networks
McAfee
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Firewall
Unified Threat Management (UTM)
Intrusion Detection and Prevention (IDP)
Content Management (Web and Messaging)
Virtual Private Network (VPN)
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Government Organizations
