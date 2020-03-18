Security Appliance Market  Thriving Worldwide with Top Key Players:Cisco Systems,Samsung Techwin,Hewlett-Packard Enterprise,Siemens,Checkpoint Systems,Honeywell Security,Bosch Security Solutions,Fortinet,Juniper Networks,Palo Alto Networks,McAfee

Security appliances include hardware products used to monitor, detect, and prevent unauthorized access and misuse of data transmitting through a network to prevent a computer network from cyber attacks. Their capabilities include UTM, VPN and firewall, IDP systems, web security, and routing, which provide and maintain a secure platform to help users perform critical tasks. Network security appliances help increase workforce productivity and reduce costs, offering organizations significant competitive advantages.

This report focuses on the global Security Appliance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Security Appliance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Samsung Techwin

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Siemens

Checkpoint Systems

Honeywell Security

Bosch Security Solutions

Fortinet

Juniper Networks

Palo Alto Networks

McAfee

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Firewall

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Intrusion Detection and Prevention (IDP)

Content Management (Web and Messaging)

Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government Organizations

