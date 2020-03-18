IoT Managed Services Market Size, Trend, Segmentation, Growth And Opportunities Forecast To 2026
The report on the global IoT Managed Services market includes a brief overview of the industry along with the definition and market scope of the products being sold. The major industry trends that are prevalent in the market are discussed in detail. The market is comprehensively analyzed according to different parameters and the results are presented in the report. Based on the different parameters that measure the global IoT Managed Services market growth, the report provides a market forecast from the year 2020 to 2026. Strategic developments that have taken place in recent times have also been covered.
This report focuses on the global IoT Managed Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Managed Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Cognizant
Tech Mahindra
Cisco Systems
Oracle
IBM
Accenture
HCL Technologies
Microsoft
Honeywell International
Google
AT&T
General Electric
SAP
Intel
Amazon Web Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Security Management Services
Network Management Services
Infrastructure Management Services
Device Management Services
Data Management Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Automotive
Healthcare
Retail
IT & Telecom
Others
Regional description
The global IoT Managed Services market has been analyzed and proper study of the market has been done on the basis of various regions. Apart from this, the expanding utilization of the product or service is anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years. The regions covered in the report include Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North America, South, and Central America, Latin America and Africa. All these regions have been studied in-depth and the prevalent trends and various opportunities are also mentioned in the market report.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IoT Managed Services Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global IoT Managed Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Security Management Services
1.4.3 Network Management Services
1.4.4 Infrastructure Management Services
1.4.5 Device Management Services
1.4.6 Data Management Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IoT Managed Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 IT & Telecom
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 IoT Managed Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 IoT Managed Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IoT Managed Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 IoT Managed Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 IoT Managed Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 IoT Managed Services Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key IoT Managed Services Players (Opinion Leaders)
……..
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Cognizant
13.1.1 Cognizant Company Details
13.1.2 Cognizant Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Cognizant IoT Managed Services Introduction
13.1.4 Cognizant Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Cognizant Recent Development
13.2 Tech Mahindra
13.2.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details
13.2.2 Tech Mahindra Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Tech Mahindra IoT Managed Services Introduction
13.2.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development
13.3 Cisco Systems
13.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
13.3.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Cisco Systems IoT Managed Services Introduction
13.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
13.4 Oracle
13.4.1 Oracle Company Details
13.4.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Oracle IoT Managed Services Introduction
13.4.4 Oracle Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.5 IBM
13.5.1 IBM Company Details
13.5.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 IBM IoT Managed Services Introduction
13.5.4 IBM Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 IBM Recent Development
13.6 Accenture
13.6.1 Accenture Company Details
13.6.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Accenture IoT Managed Services Introduction
13.6.4 Accenture Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Accenture Recent Development
13.7 HCL Technologies
13.7.1 HCL Technologies Company Details
13.7.2 HCL Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 HCL Technologies IoT Managed Services Introduction
13.7.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development
13.8 Microsoft
13.8.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.8.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Microsoft IoT Managed Services Introduction
13.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.9 Honeywell International
13.9.1 Honeywell International Company Details
13.9.2 Honeywell International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Honeywell International IoT Managed Services Introduction
13.9.4 Honeywell International Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
13.10 Google
13.10.1 Google Company Details
13.10.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Google IoT Managed Services Introduction
13.10.4 Google Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Google Recent Development
……Continued
