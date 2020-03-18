Membrane Separation Systems Market – Applications Insights by 2026

The global Membrane Separation Systems market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Membrane Separation Systems market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Membrane Separation Systems market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Membrane Separation Systems across various industries.

The Membrane Separation Systems market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Market Segmentation

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, chromatography, and ion exchange. The market segments have been analyzed based on efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and preference for various water treatment, food & beverages, and healthcare industries. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into environmental, food & beverages, healthcare, and others. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on rise in demand from water and wastewater treatment plants, dairy, and biopharmaceutical industries. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. On the basis of material, the market has been segmented into polyethersulfone (PES), polysulfone (PS), cellulose based, nylon, polypropylene (PP), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyacrilonitrile (PAN), and polyvinyl Chloride (PVC). This segmentation has been done on the basis of usage of particular membrane in various industrial processes like desalination of sea water and separation of proteins.

Geographically, the global membrane separation systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Membrane Separation Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global membrane separation systems market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report are Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Pall Corporation, Sartorius AG, 3M, Amazon filters, Advantec MFS, Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, Novasep, TriSep Corporation (Microdyn-Nadir US, Inc.).

The Global Membrane Separation Systems Market is segmented as below:

Global Membrane separation systems Market, by Technology

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Chromatography

Ion Exchange

Global Membrane separation systems Market, by Application

Environmental

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others (energy, electrical and electronics, mining, dairy, chemical processing)

Global Membrane separation systems Market, by Material

Polyethersulfone (PES)

Polysulfone (PS)

Cellulose Based

Nylon

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyacrilonitrile (PAN)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Global Membrane separation systems Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK. Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



