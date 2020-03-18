Mineral Fiber Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2025
The global Mineral Fiber market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Mineral Fiber market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Mineral Fiber market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Mineral Fiber market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Mineral Fiber market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Mineral Fiber market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Mineral Fiber market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Saint-Gobain
CertainTeed
Johns Manville
Knauf Insulation
Guardian Fiberglass
Owens Corning
Roxul
Rock Wool Manufacturing
Thermafiber
USG Interiors
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Glasswool
Stonewool
Rockwool
Slagwool
Glass Filaments
Ceramic Fibres
Other
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Public and Infrastructure
Other
