Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry Market : Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2026

competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term & short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry. Some of the key participants in the global predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry report include IBM Corporation, Software AG, SAS Institute Inc., PTC Inc., Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, eMaint, Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, and General Electric.

Key Segments

By Component Type –

Software Services Consulting Integration and Implementation Training Support



By Deployment Model – On-Premise Cloud

By Technology (qualitative) – Machine Learning Deep Learning Big Data & Analytics



Key Regions covered:

North America

U.S. Canada



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Western Europe

Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Western Europe



SEA & Others of APAC India Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA

GCC Countries South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

IBM Corporation

Software AG

SAS Institute Inc.

PTC Inc.

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

eMaint

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAP SE

General Electric

