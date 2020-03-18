Podoscope Market Size, Types, Business Opportunity to 2027 – amcube UK, BTC, Capron Podiatry, CHINESPORT, DIERS, Ella Legros, Eloi Podiafrance, NAMROL, Sensor Medica, Verre & Quartz

A podoscope is a diagnostic device used to detect orthopedic foot injuries using highly polarized light. The examination is for all ages, especially children; its benefits will also be appreciated by athletes in the prevention of feet loading during physical activity.

The podoscope market is anticipated to grow due to the advancement of new technology. However, the lack of health care facilities in developing regions and the requirement of improved calibration systems are restraining the market growth. Moreover, the increase in the geriatric population, which is more prone to orthopedic disorders of feet and the high prevalence of obesity, is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The podoscope market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end users. Based on type the market is segmented as desktop, portable and others. On the basis of application the market is categorized as fluorescent and others. On the basis of end users the market is categorized as hospital, clinic and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in podoscope market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The podoscope market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting podoscope market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the podoscope market in these regions.

