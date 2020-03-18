Global Drone(UAV) Insurance Market Size 2020, Share, Statistics, Business Growth, Industry Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2024

According to this study, over the next five years, the drone insurance market (UAV) will register a CAGR of xx% in terms of revenue, the size of the world market will reach xx million US dollars by 2024, against xx million US dollars in 2019. in particular, this report presents the market share of global revenues of key companies in the drone insurance (UAV) sector, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities of the UAV insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers / manufacturers in the market. Major manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

AIG US

Avion Assurance

Driessen Assuradeuren

Coverdrone

SkyWatch.AI

ALIGNED

Flock

This study takes into account the value of drone insurance (UAV) generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in section 2.3; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.7.

Drone Insurance Civil Liability

Drone Insurance Damage Fuselage

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in section 2.4; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Personal

This report also distributes the market by region: breakdown data in chapters 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC countries

In addition, this report examines the main drivers that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks facing the main players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

Study and analyze the size of the global drone insurance market (UAV) by key regions / countries, type of product and application, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2024.

Understand the market structure of drone insurance (UAV) by identifying its different sub-segments.

Focuses on the main global players in drone insurance (UAV), to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.

Analyze drone insurance (UAV) with regard to individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the global market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

Project the size of the drone insurance (UAV) sub-markets, in relation to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

Contents

Global UAV insurance market growth (situation and outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the report

1.1 Market introduction

1.2 Research objectives

1.3 Years considered

1.4 Market research methodology

1.5 Economic indicators

1.6 Currency considered

2 Résumé

2.1 Market overview

2.1.1 Size of the global drone insurance market (UAV) 2014-2024

2.1.2 Size of the CAGR drone insurance (UAV) market by region

2.2 Drone insurance (UAV) Segment by type

2.2.1 Liability insurance for

drones 2.2.2 Liability insurance for drones

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Size of the drone insurance market (UAV) by type

2.3.1 Size of the global drone insurance (UAV) market by type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Growth rate of the size of the drone insurance market (UAV) by type (2014-2019)

2.4 UAV insurance segment by application

2.4.1 Commercial

2.4.2

Size of the Personal Drone Insurance (UAV) market by application

2.5.1 Global UAV insurance market share by application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Growth rate in the size of the global drone insurance market (UAV) by application (2014-2019)

3 Global drone (UAV) insurance by players

3.1 Size of the players’ global drone (UAV) insurance market

3.1.1 Size of the global drone (UAV) insurance market by players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Drone (UAV) Market share of the size of the player insurance market (

suite) …

