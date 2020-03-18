New Research Report on Beacon Market , 2019-2026

The global Beacon market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Beacon market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Beacon market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Beacon across various industries.

The Beacon market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well established players of the market including Aruba Networks Inc, Gimbal, Estimote Inc., Kontakt.io and Radius Networks, Inc. among others. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by innovating novel beacon lights. For instance, in June 2017, Aruba Networks Inc. has further altered its offerings which uses Internet of Things (IoT), by introducing a location based asset tracking solution in collaboration with its wireless platforms. This can have a positive impact on the beacon offerings of the company. Additionally, in April 2018, Kontakt.io formed a partnership with Cassia Networks, a Bluetooth IoT solution provider to offer enhanced Bluetooth beacon offerings to its customers.

Global Beacon Market

Global Beacon Market, by End-use Industry

Retail

Advertising

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Global Beacon Market, by Technology

iBeacon

Eddystone

Others

Global Beacon Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Global Beacon Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The Beacon market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Beacon market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Beacon market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Beacon market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Beacon market.

The Beacon market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Beacon in xx industry?

How will the global Beacon market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Beacon by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Beacon ?

Which regions are the Beacon market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Beacon market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

