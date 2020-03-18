Luxury Folding Carton Market Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Luxury Folding Carton Market is accounted for $1.70 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.8%. Factors such as rising demand for quick turnaround and customized packaging from many retailers, growing demand for carefully printed cartons are expected to propel the market growth. However, luxury folding carton innovation expenses are growing which is hampering the growth of the market. Additional, introducing technological advancement in the luxury goods is considered as the growth opportunities for the market growth.

Luxury folding carton are utilizing digital printing innovation to print engaging illustrations which will attract the client’s attention. The utilization of computerized printing innovation is further fueled by the accessibility of different kinds of advanced carton presses.

Amongst end user, apparel segment has lucrative market share during the forecast period. As most of the end users are focusing on shelf appeal and customer engagement at point of sale and providing delightful service to retain their customers. By geography, Europe region is driven by owing to the presence of well-known luxury goods brands, whereas Italy is expected to witness fast-paced growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Luxury Folding Carton market include Mondi Group , DS Smith, Amcor, Coveris Holdings, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products , Sunrise Packaging, Oji Holdings, Bell Incorporated, WestRock, Rengo Co., Ltd, Graphic Packaging International , Mayr Melnhof Karton, AR Packaging Group, and Stora Enso.

Structures Covered:

• Tuck Top Auto-bottom

• Double Glued Sidewall

• Tuck Top Snap-lock Bottom

• Straight Tuck End

• Full Seal End Cartons

• Reverse Tuck End

• Other Structures

Material Types Covered:

• Solid Unbleached Board

• White Line Chipboard

• Folding Boxboard

• Solid Bleached Board

Inserts Covered:

• Paper or Paperboard Insert

• Without Insert

• Foam Insert

• Plastic Insert

End Users Covered:

• Tobacco

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Consumer Goods

• Food & Beverages

• Confectionery

• Healthcare

• Apparel

• Electrical & Electronic

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

