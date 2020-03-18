Pulse Ingredients Market Set Witness an Uptick during size 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Pulse Ingredients Market is accounted for $14.83 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $26.27 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increased health-consciousness among consumers, growing demand for pulse starch in various food and industrial applications and popularity of protein-rich food products. However, stringent international quality standards and regulations are restricting the market growth.

Pulse ingredients have been gaining grounds globally with the growing demand for gluten-free vegetarian and vegan diets. Pulse being the substantial source of protein is desired in the vegan and vegetarian diet to avert protein deficiency, help in stabilizing cholesterol, increase heart health, and promote weight loss.

Based on the type, the pulse flour segment has significant growth during the forecast period. These flours have diverse content levels of starch and protein to meet the needs of food manufacturers in different applications. These flours enable food manufacturers and retailers to fabricate food products that are highly nutritious, protein-fortified, have a low-glycemic-index, and are gluten-free.

By Geography, The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period, owing to high demand for convenience foods, higher per capita consumption of baked goods, and the presence of major players in this region.

Some of the key players in global pulse ingredients market are Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, Roquette Frères, AGT Food and Ingredients, Vestkorn Milling as, Ingredion, Puris Foods, ADM, Best Cooking Pulses, Inc., Emsland Group, Cosucra Groupe Warconing Sa, The Scoular Company, Anchor Ingredients, Dakota Dry Bean, Batory Foods and Axiom Foods.

