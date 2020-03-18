HAZMAT Packaging Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global HAZMAT Packaging Market is accounted for $6.89 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.62 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include the need for safe and secure packaging solutions. However, storage disposal of flexitanks is restraining the market growth.

HAZMAT packaging refers to the packaging of hazardous materials that are capable of posing risk to health, safety, or property during transportation. It has emerged as an efficient way to protect the environment from hazardous chemicals. This type of packaging is usually meant for the storage and transportation of hazardous substances across the border.

Based on the product type, the drums segment has considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the cost-effectiveness offered by the drums as compared to IBC and other bulk containers. By Geography, Asia Pacific hazmat packaging market is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization in key economies such as India and China.

Some of the key players in global HAZMAT Packaging market are Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd., Clouds Drums Dubai LLC, Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc., Greif Inc., Eagle Manufacturing Company, Hoover Ferguson Group, SIA Flexitanks, Thielmann US LLC, Mauser Group B.V., Milford Barrel Co. Inc., Schutz Container Systems, Inc., Sicagen India Ltd., Fibrestar Drums Limited, Meyer Steel Drum, Inc., HINRICH Industries, Orlando Drum & Container Corporation, TPL Plastech Ltd. and Peninsula Drums Cc.

Material Types Covered:

• Metal

• Plastics

• Corrugated Paper

Product Types Covered:

• Boxes

• Drums and Pails

• Cans

• Cartons

• Bottles

• Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC)

• Flexitanks

• Other Product Types

Classes Covered:

• Gases

• Flammable Solids

• Explosives

• Flammable and Combustible Liquids

• Toxic Substances and Infectious Substances

• Oxidizing Substances and Organic Peroxides

• Radioactive Materials

• Corrosives

• Miscellaneous Hazardous Materials

• Other Classes

Applications Covered:

• Lubricants, Oil & Gas

• Paints & Dyes

• Chemical & Petrochemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Freight & Logistics

• Agriculture & Horticulture

• Automotive

• Other Manufacturing

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

