Home Automation Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026

Home Automation Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Home Automation market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Home Automation is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Home Automation market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Home Automation market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Home Automation market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Home Automation industry.

Home Automation Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Home Automation market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Home Automation Market:

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global home automation market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as home automation investment & spending and developments by the major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the home automation market are Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Johnson Controls, Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Control4 Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Legrand SA, Savant Systems LLC, ADT LLC, Google Inc., Amazon Inc., AMX LLC, 2GIG Technologies, and SmartThings Inc.

The home automation market has been segmented as follows:

By Application

Safety and Security Video Surveillance Hardware Security Cameras Monitors Others Software Services Access Control Biometric Access Control Facial Recognition Iris Recognition Fingerprint Recognition Others Non Biometric Access Control Lighting System Drivers & Ballasts Relay Sensors Dimmers Switches Others (Accessories) Entertainment System Home Theater System Audio Video Control Systems Others Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Actuators Sensors and Transducers Control Valve Thermostats Energy Meter Others Other Controls Smart Locks Smoke Detector Smart Plugs



By Technology

Wired Power Line Communication (PLC) Ethernet Fiber Optics

Wireless ZigBee Wi-Fi Bluetooth Others



By Channel

Luxury

Mainstream

DIY

Managed

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Eastern Europe Russia Hungary Rest of Eastern Europe Western Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Western Europe Southern Europe Spain Italy Rest of Southern Europe Northern Europe Norway Denmark Sweden Finland Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific Central and South America Brazil Rest of South America Rest of the World (ROW) GCC Countries South Africa Others



