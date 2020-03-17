Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market End-use Sectors Analysis 2019-2025

Assessment of the Global Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market

The recent study on the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market.

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market across different geographies such as:

The adoption pattern of the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Growth of the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market is mainly driven by growing need for environment-friendly batteries in the automotive industry. As the government in various countries are increasingly taking initiatives to encourage adoption of the hybrid and plug-in hybrid automotive for public transportation, demand for the automotive lithium ion battery packs is expected to remain high. In addition, manufacturers in the electronic industry are also witnessing significant demand for the automotive lithium ion batteries attributed to growing need for better battery life in the smartphones, laptops, tablets and power tools.

Moreover, the report also reveals that the leading market players in the automotive industry are increasingly entering into collaborations to gain a competitive edge over the other market players in the global market. Through collaborations the leading market players are focusing on developing prismatic cell batteries and solid state batteries. Increasing number of collaborations in the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market is expected to underscore lucrative growth opportunities. These factors are further expected to contribute towards growth of the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market significantly.

In the next section, the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market is segmented as battery capacity, vehicle, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of battery capacity, the global market is segmented as less than 20 KWH, 21-40 and more than 41. Based on vehicle, the global market is segmented as hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in-hybrid vehicles (PHEV) and full battery electric vehicle (BEV). By vehicle type, the global market is segmented as passenger car, LCV, HCV and others.

Key players operating in the global automotive lithium ion battery packs market are GS Yuasa Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Tesla Motors, Inc., Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., Tianneng Power International Co., Ltd., Wanxiang Group Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Crown Battery Corporation, Leoch International Technology Ltd., EnerSys, Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. KG., Coslight Technology International Group Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation and East Penn Manufacturing Co.

