Internet of Things (IoT) Market With Top Companies Statistics Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: The market for Internet of Things (IoT) is analyzed with industry experts in mind to maximize the return on investment by providing clear information that is necessary to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new market participants to identify and analyze market needs, market size and competition. It explains the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities and the threats to which the main players are exposed.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size was valued at USD 212.1 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 25.68% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 1,319.08 Billion by 2026.

This research report offers a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the market for Internet of Things (IoT). In addition, it offers extensive data on current trends, technological advances, tools and methods. The research report analyzes the market for Internet of Things (IoT) in detail and precisely in order to gain better insight into the business areas.

Top key players featured in this report:

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

Cisco Systems

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation