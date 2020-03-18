eSports Market With Top Companies Statistics Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: The market for eSports is analyzed with industry experts in mind to maximize the return on investment by providing clear information that is necessary to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new market participants to identify and analyze market needs, market size and competition. It explains the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities and the threats to which the main players are exposed.

Global ESports Market was valued at USD 915.30 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2,976.74 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 18.35% over the forecast period of 2018–2025.

The research report analyzes the market for eSports in detail and precisely in order to gain better insight into the business areas.

Top key players featured in this report:

Modern Times Group

Activision Blizzard

Valve Corporation

CJ Corporation

Electronic Arts

Nintendo

Turner Broadcasting System