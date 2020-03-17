Continence Care Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecasts by Medtronic, Convatec Group PLC, Coloplast Group, Dentsply Sirona, Kimberly-Clark

The “Global Continence Care Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Continence Care market with detailed market segmentation by Raw Material, Applications and geography. The global Continence Care market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Continence Care market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Companies Profiles Include:

C.R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic, Convatec Group PLC, Coloplast Group, Dentsply Sirona, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medical Technologies of Georgia, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Hollister Incorporated among others.

Continence care aids in controlling bowel or bladder function in patients suffering from urinary incontinence. Continence care management includes advices related to diagnosing incontinence, identification of appropriate treatment for healthy bladder, and advice & emotional support to the patients for frequent recovery. The various continence care products available in the market are intermittent catheters, urinary bags, male external catheters, and bowel management among others.

Increasing prevalence of diabetes and rise in number of spinal cord injury cases & spina bifida occurrence are the major drivers which are likely to boost the growth of continence care market. Rising awareness on continence care, growing adoption of ostomy care products, and increase in obese & geriatric population across the globe are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Continence Care market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Continence Care market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Continence Care market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Continence Care market in these regions.

