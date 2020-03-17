Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market to 2027 – Dexcom, Abbott, Bayer, Arkray, Cellnovo

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring market by type, application, end user, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring market.

Continuous blood glucose monitoring system is a medical device which is used to track and monitor glucose levels in the blood. This system will help the patients to continuously track & monitor the fluctuations in the sugar level. The various components of continuous blood glucose monitoring system are insulin pumps, sensors, and transmitters and receivers among other to monitor it in real time.

Most Prominent Key Players Operating in this Study Include, Dexcom, Inc., Abbott, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Arkray Inc., Cellnovo, Echo Therapeutics Inc., Nemaura, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., and PharmaTech Solutions, Inc. among Others.

The mounting inclination of patients towards real-time health monitoring and availability of reliable, frequent, and real time track assistance are the major drivers which are likely to propel the growth of continuous blood glucose monitoring system market. Increase in the prevalence of diabetic patients, rising attention towards health awareness, and increasing affordability of devices are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The continuous blood glucose monitoring system market is segmented based on components which is further sub- segmented into the insulin pumps, sensors, and transmitters and receivers. The testing site segment is sub divided into alternate site testing, fingertip, and others. Some of the key applications of continuous blood glucose monitoring system are Type 1 diabetic patients, Type 2 diabetic patients, gestational diabetes, and critical care patients, among others.

North America region is expected to dominate the continuous blood glucose monitoring system market in the global arena due to growing FDA approvals and increase in number of diabetic patients in the US. However, rising economies of China & India and enhancing healthcare infrastructure in APAC is expected to boost the demand for continuous blood glucose monitoring system market in the future.

