eSIM Market In-Depth Analysis 2027 – Leading by Gemalto NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Cisco Systems, Apple, Inc., Sierra Wireless, Inc., Samsung, ORANGE

eSIM is an electronic SIM Card which is embedded inside a device and cannot be removed like plastic SIM cards. eSIM are rewritable and user can change the network operator according to their needs. eSIM has a better design and provides better user experience. ESIM has numerous application like m2m communication, smartphones and wearable.

Companies Mentioned:

1. Gemalto NV

2. Infineon Technologies AG

3. Cisco Systems

4. Apple, Inc.

5. Sierra Wireless, Inc.

6. Samsung

7. ORANGE

8. NTT Docomo, Inc.

9. Telefónica S.A.

10. Giesecke+Devrient

The proprietary data in this report is collected by Insight Partner's dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

Due to growing popularity of IoT and M2M communication the eSIM market is experiencing a high demand for more efficient eSIM solutions. Smartphone companies like Apple, Inc. are focusing on providing eSIM facilities in their products in order to maintain their competitive position in the market. Rise in adoption of IoT devices, growing awareness about wearable devices and increase in mobile computing are the factors expected to drive this market whereas increasing security concerns of the users and lack of regulations are the factors that may hinder the growth of this market.

– The Report Provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global eSIM Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global eSIM Market

– Chapter five discusses the global eSIM Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss eSIM Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global eSIM Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

