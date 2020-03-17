Internet of Everything (IoE) Market With Industry Overview, Supply Chain, Key Players, & Analysis To 2015 – 2020

Overview

The Internet of Everything (IoE) brings people, process, data and things together to form a networked connection which is more beneficial. The market is still in its nascent stage. The Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market offers operational efficiency and enables better decision making. Increase in internet usage drives the IoE market growth. A strong demand across several entities – high-speed processors, internet security and high network speed equipment sustains demand for IoE.

Market Analysis

The Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market will be growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period 2015–2020.

Increased adoption of IoE by state, federal, and local governments, non-governmental organisations, healthcare organisations, utilities, educational institutions drive the growth of the Internet of Everything (IoE) Market.

Internet proliferation, focus on big data, government initiatives, innovation in manufacturing technology are few growth propelling factors. Data transfer speed is a major constraint in the IoE environment due to the need for high traffic data transfer.

The Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market is impacted by several technology trends such as mobility, data analytics, social networks, and cloud computing.

Growth potential is high in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America. India and China are the fastest growing countries in the developing market. SMEs are the major end users for this technology as it yields them competitive advantage. Increasing FDI investments, improving connectivity, infrastructural investments and government initiatives for digital will positively impact the market.

Regional Segmentation

The Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market is segmented and analysed by six regions- North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Central Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. Each region is analysed in terms of technology, services, applications, and devices.

Segmentation by Technology

The Internet of Everything (IoE) Market is segmented and analysed by Infrastructure and Network Technologies and Application Technologies.

Key Vendors

Some of the key industry players include Bosch, Cisco, Ericson, IBM, Intel, and Oracle. The report also includes companies to watch for such as Axiros, Sigfox, and Wireless Logic Group.

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market such as Cisco System Inc., PTC Inc. & Qualcomm Technologies, and Intel. Total 23 companies are covered.

Competitive Analysis

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth). A detailed competitive profiling of all the major vendors in the market. Competitive benchmarking in terms of product/service offerings, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, business strategies etc.

Benefits

The report will be useful for the key stakeholders of the IoE market such as technology providers, device providers, and application providers in the following ways:

Drivers, growth opportunities and regional IoE trends

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Internet of Everything (IoE) market globally. Bringing out the key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players ranging from SMEs to larger enterprises and even for the start-ups to understand the latest trends and technologies related to the IoE market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global industries in terms of technology, services, applications, devices, verticals and regions. The report entails information related to the latest industry and market trends, key stakeholders, industry pest analysis and competitive landscape. It includes implementation, opportunities and adoption rate of IoE in the industry.