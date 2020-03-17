Fetal And Neonatal Equipment Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2025

[128 pages report] This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global fetal and neonatal equipment market by product types (fetal care equipment, neonatal care equipment, and others), by end-users (hospitals, pediatric hospitals, and NICU centers), and by regions (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW).

Research Overview

Infoholic Research predicts that the global fetal and neonatal equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The market is classified into different product categories: patient monitoring, diagnostic devices, warmers, incubators, and phototherapy equipment’s. The rise in patient monitoring especially fetal and neonatal care equipment’s have seen an increased adoption in basic to advanced equipment’s across globe. The rise in adoption of such devices in developing countries with various agreements and policies have helped the market to grow faster. Fetal and neonatal care equipment’s are mostly used in emergency and life-threatening complication. Factors driving the market include congenital diseases, premature health, lifestyle, and chronic conditions such as anemia, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, hyperbilirubinemia, and intraventricular hemorrhage.

The market is growing significantly due to technological advancement of patient monitoring, respiratory, and phototherapy devices. According to WHO, every year there are about 15 million infants born preterm, which is the primary reason for higher mortality. Most of the emerging economies like India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Bangladesh have the highest preterm due to poor infrastructure and lack of trained professionals.

Proper prenatal care and appropriate medical care is important for a healthy pregnancy. Further, features such as light weight, compact, advanced featured, and remote-based monitoring has enabled end-users to rely towards effective patient monitoring devices. The fetal and neonatal care equipment’s are expected to see a steady growth in the future. The market is not much explored in developing markets and is going to create huge market opportunity for the global market.

The market is fueled by innovation and new technological techniques & procedures. The increase in demand for more advanced & customized diagnosis and treatment with availability of vast healthcare services globally have pushed the market to produce safe, efficient, and cost-effective products in the market. The advancement in technology has shifted most of the developed economies towards high quality care. Also, connectivity via wireless technologies has eliminated the need for bedside transmitters as mobile app integration has become more seamless in individual’s daily routine. Few devices are proactive in anticipating the health information and deliver it timely with supportive communication and coordination among the providers involved in the healthcare delivery services.

Segmentation by Product Types:

Fetal Care Equipment

Neonatal Care Equipment

Others

The neonatal care units have a complex setup with different types of machines and monitoring devices for intensive care of neonates or new-born. This segment is contributing the maximum share due to various factors: preterm births, deformities with new infants, increase initiatives by government to support and upgrade the existing equipment, and rise in demand in lieu with collaborations and agreements for high-quality neonatal systems. Phototherapy units and warming equipment’s share the maximum revenue holder in the global fetal and neonatal market and is expected to grow steadily in the market.

Segmentation by End-users:

Hospitals

Pediatric Hospitals

NICU Centers

In 2018, hospitals gained the highest share in the fetal and neonatal equipment market with the large volumes of diagnostics and treatments globally.

Segmentation by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

According to Infoholic Research analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global fetal and neonatal equipment market in 2018. In North America, the US and Canada are the leading countries with newest advances and wide options in choosing diagnosis for early prevention and treatment. Europe is the second leading region. The market in Europe was largely driven due to advances in and replacement of devices in fetal and neonatal care systems. Factors such as increase in the incidence of preterm birth, continuous adoption of advanced technologies, and increasing awareness are driving the market. The leading countries are Germany, France, UK, and Italy to the market.

The APAC region is expected to grow faster due to increase in sales of new fetal and neonatal equipment’s in the coming years. According to UNICEF, it was estimated that in 2017 the neonatal mortality rate in India (24%), China (4.7%), Thailand (5.3%), Vietnam (10.6%) deaths per 1,000 live birth. The availability of cost-effective or low-cost patient monitoring devices is helping many hospitals, NICU centers, and many other healthcare facilities to adopt such diagnostics and monitoring for safe and efficient fetal and neonatal care.

Competitive Analysis – The competition among leading vendors is due to the availability of a wide range of fetal and neonatal care equipment’s with different brand names in the market. This provides an opportunity for healthcare consumers (fetal and neonatal care facilities) to choose products based on brand, price, features, model, and discount. Most of the vendors are focusing on providing bundling product models for increasing their sales and having a larger market share in terms of revenue. Many vendors have established their market presence globally and focus strongly on marketing and selling their products by competing with small and regional vendors. Therefore, the competition among the vendors is expected to hinder the market growth, yet the market will have more products developed and launched in the market. Most of the vendors are primarily focusing on research and development to offer fast technological progress. Manufacturers including major and mid-sized companies in the fetal and neonatal equipment market are competing with newer products, advanced features, quality, safety, and efficacy.

The competition is growing among the healthcare service providers – hospitals, NICU centers, and pediatric hospitals where the customer groups are being consolidated for purchasing products. Diversified product portfolio companies, large volume product buyers (hospitals), and primary competitors (single product manufacturers) have strong market positions in certain segments and regions due to their wide range of products and services they offer. New competitors especially from Asia are also taking the competition to a new high with quality, safety, and efficacy of the product over the past few years.

Key Vendors:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Medtronic plc

GE Healthcare

Masimo Corp

Philips Healthcare

Key Competitive Facts:

The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain the market share. Intense competition, rapid advancements in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and the prices are key factors that confront the market.

The requirement of high initial investment, implementation, and maintenance cost in the market are also limiting the entry of new players.

Responding to competitive pricing pressures specific to each of our geographic markets.

Protection of proprietary technology for products and manufacturing processes.

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of fetal and neonatal equipment’s. Thus, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government initiatives towards the medical devices segment in the upcoming years along with details of the pureplay companies entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

