Forklift Truck Market With Top Companies Statistics Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

Global Forklift Truck Market was valued at USD 38.73 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 60.84 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Top key players featured in this report:

Komatsu Ltd.

Kion Group AG

EP Equipment CO. LTD

Toyota Industries Corporation

Jungheinrich AG

Crown Equipment Corporation

Doosan Industrial Vehicle America Corp.

Hangcha Group

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling