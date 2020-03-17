Global Power Plant Boiler Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Power Plant Boiler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global power plant boiler market reached a value of US$ 21.6 Billion in 2018. A power plant boiler is mechanical equipment used to produce high-pressure steam for generating electricity. The combustion system in the boiler converts the heat generated from different fossil fuels into steam, which is further converted into electrical energy by using a turbine. Some of the components utilized in a boiler to increase its efficiency and safety are safety valve, water level indicator and pressure gauge. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 26.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2024.

Rapid urbanization, industrialization, increasing population and boosting overall sales of consumer electronics have led to the rise in the consumption of electricity across the globe. To meet the escalating demand, governments of several countries are investing in the setup and up-gradation of existing power plant boilers. Owing to rising environmental concerns, they are also promoting the adoption of efficient technologies, such as supercritical technology boilers, for reducing carbon emissions. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities for improving the efficiency of power plant boilers.

Breakup by Type:

1. Pulverized Fuel Boiler

2. Circulation Fluidized Bed Boiler

3. Others

Breakup by Technology:

1. Subcritical

2. Supercritical

3. Ultra-Supercritical

Breakup by Fuel Type:

1. Coal

2. Oil

3. Gas

4. Other

Breakup by Input Capacity:

1. < 10 MMBtu/Hr

2. 10-50 MMBtu/Hr

3. 50-100 MMBtu/Hr

3. 100-250 MMBtu/Hr

4. > 250 MMBtu/Hr

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players in Power Plant Boiler Market being Babcock & Wilcox, AMEC Foster Wheeler, Dongfang Electric, General Electric, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, BHEL, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Siemens, IHI Corporation, Thermax, etc.

