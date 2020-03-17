North America Cheese Market Overview 2020, Driving Factors, Key Players and Growth Opportunities by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “North America Cheese Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The North America cheese market reached a volume of 6.1 Million Metric Tons in 2019. Cheese is a dairy product consisting of coagulated, compressed and ripened milk curd, which is separated from the whey. It is rich in proteins, essential minerals, fat, calcium, and vitamins A and B12. As a result, it assists in strengthening the teeth and bones and preventing osteoporosis. The texture and taste of the cheese vary depending on the raw materials used during preparation, such as the breed of the milk-producing animal and the climatic conditions. IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of 7.9 Million Metric Tons by 2025, registering a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2020-2025.

North America currently represents one of the leading markets for cheese owing to the high consumption of fast food and the significant number of fast-food chains in the region. Apart from this, the growing population is further catalyzing the demand for cheese in different parts of North America. Furthermore, owing to the increasing health consciousness among individuals, some of the manufacturers are introducing low-fat cheese variants for catering to the diversified tastes and preferences of the consumers.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Region:

1. United States

2. Canada

Breakup by Source:

1. Cow Milk

2. Buffalo Milk

3. Goat Milk

4. Others

Breakup by Type

1. Natural

2. Processed

Breakup by Product

1. Mozzarella

2. Cheddar

3. Feta

4. Parmesan

5. Roquefort

6. Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2. Convenience Stores

3. Specialty Stores

4. Online

5. Others

Breakup by Format

1. Slices

2. Diced/Cubes

3. Shredded

4. Blocks

5. Spreads

6. Liquid

7. Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of North America Cheese Market.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

