Fabric Softener Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2019-2024

Fabric softener is a product used while laundering to make clothes soft and eliminate static cling. Depending on the brand one purchases, it can be added at the beginning of the laundry cycle at the same time detergent is dispensed or during the rinse cycle. It can also come in sheets to be placed in the dryer.

Fabric softener is a product used while laundering to make clothes soft and eliminate static cling. The first fabric softeners were developed by the textile industry during the early twentieth century. In the late 1970s manufacturers found a way to deliver fabric softening benefits in a dryer sheet format. So, there are two types of fabric softener, such as fabric softener sheets and liquid fabric softener. Liquid fabric softener, which has longer history, is used more wildly than fabric softener sheets. In 2016, global consumption of liquid fabric softener is about 3714 K MT.

Owing to abundant raw material resource and mature manufacture process, fabric softener suppliers are distributed all over the world. Among them, P&G, Unilever, Church & Dwight, Colgate, Henkel, Ecover, Scjohnson, Werner & Mertz, Sodalis, KAO, Lion, Mitsuei, Pigeon, AlEn, Blue Moon, Lvsan, Liby and Yipinjing are global major suppliers. P&G and Unilever are global top two suppliers, which separately took a sales share of 16.63% and 13.04% in 2016.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*P&G

*Unilever

*Church & Dwight

*Colgate

*Henkel

*Ecover

*Scjohnson

*Werner & Mertz

*Sodalis

*KAO

*Lion

*Mitsuei

*Pigeon

*AlEn

*Blue Moon

*Lvsan

*Liby

*Yipinjing

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Liquid Fabric Softener, Fabric Softener Sheets

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Supermarket, Store

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Fabric Softener product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fabric Softener, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fabric Softener in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Fabric Softener competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Fabric Softener breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Fabric Softener market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fabric Softener sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

